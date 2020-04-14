Local airports receive additional federal aid from CARES Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Rockford International Airport received more than $18.6 million in federal assitance from the CARES Act. $217,000 was split between Janesville Southern Wisconsin Regional, Rochelle Municipal, and Freeport Albertus.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
This part of the legislation gives economic relief to US Airports affected by the pandemic. The money will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned.
The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.
