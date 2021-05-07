Local anglers’ club creates fish habitat in Rock Cut’s Pierce Lake

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock Valley Anglers Club created a new fish habitat at Rock Cut State Park’s Pierce Lake on Friday, in an effort to keep the waters environmentally balanced.

The forty eco-friendly structures are designed to protect smaller fish from being eaten by larger fish, which leaves the larger fish open to fishermen.

Each structure costs around $75, but the club received over 20 sponsorships covering the expenses for them all.

Project Director Jerry Fisher said the effort to keep the fish population of lakes and rivers balanced is a personal acheivement.

“It was kind of interesting. I said it’s kind of like, it’s one of the more fun things I’ve ever done in, you know, in my life, was putting things together. I said it’s kinda like legos for fish,” he said.