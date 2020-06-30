Local animal advocate retires after 26 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline animal advocate is hanging up the leash after a quarter century of helping animals find forever homes.

The new retiree says her mission will continue, even though she’s no longer clocking in.

Donna Apgar says it was her life’s calling to help pets find a loving home. Retirement won’t keep her from fulfilling that mission.

From a volunteer 26 years ago to Adoption Program Coordinator for Winnebago County Animal Services, Donna Apgar is calling it quits on her career.

Tuesday was her last day. It started just like any other day–with her taking care of all the animals under her care. Finding a pet’s forever home has been her mission this whole time and says she’ll continue doing just that.

“I continue to plan to foster during my retirement as well because I really enjoy that part of it, I have a foster kitten at home right now,” explained Apgar.

Apgar always encourages those who want to help out to seek out fostering opportunities. Click here for more details.

