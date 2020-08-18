Local artist says farewell to Alpine Dam mural as city begins reconstruction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are few places in Rockford more colorful than the Alpine Dam inside Aldeen Park. But those works of art will soon be erased as the decades-old dam is prepared for its next chapter in life.

Our team talked with an artist whose work on the wall centered around social justice in the Forest City. He shares how the city is trying to preserve his art and message.

“I’d like to think that we’re all on the same side, trying to work it out,” explained local artist Rodrigo Ceballos.

Protests can come in many forms.

“People like to put their own agendas to things, but coming from the guy who made it, it just stands for unity,” said Ceballos.

For Rockford native Rodrigo Ceballos, it means tapping into his creative side.

“I wanted the town to unite and be aware of everything that’s going on with you know African Americans, with police brutality, everything that’s happening with minorities in this country,” he explained.

In June, the artist painted the Forest City a message it wouldn’t forget on the Alpine Dam.

“I loved it. Everyone came out and supported. I had a lot of parents come out too with their little kids would take pictures with their fists up and all that. It just makes you proud to see your project come to life and have the city be right behind you. I was honored,” Ceballos said.

His mural was taken down over the weekend as the city prepares to reconstruct the dam.

“I did get to say my condolences, my farewells, I did send it off,”Ceballos explained.

It’s a project that’s been on the books for years.

“We did have a conversation a month and a half ago or so, we wanted to be transparent that this project has been a long time coming and obviously removing a layer of paint so we could inspect the concrete surface was a principal part of this project,” explained Public Works Director Kyle Saunders.

Now, the city is working with Ceballos to create a community mural in the future.

“I think this town is on the right path, and I’d like to think that I’m slowly helping it merge on to that right path,” Ceballos added.

