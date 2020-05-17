Local auto mall teams up with city leaders to give out free meals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Plenty of Rockford residents were able to grab a free meal at Twins Auto Mall Sunday afternoon. Two special guests were also in attendance: Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Alderman Joe Chiarelli.

The auto mall was inspired to give back after a devastating fire two years ago.

“We actually put a budget aside to do a grand re-opening, which was supposed to be last month, but with COVID-19 we decided the money that we put aside for that would be better served to feed the community,” explained Hanee Razick of Twins Auto Mall.

The auto group purchased the meals from local restaurants. More than 500 meals in total were distributed to residents in need.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

