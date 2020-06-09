Local blood center in critical need of O-Positive donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline blood bank is running low on a blood type that can be given to most patients.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center says they are in critical need of O-Positive donations. That blood type can be given to over 40% of patients. The blood bank says hospitals treated a number of trauma cases over the weekend, using a lot of the supply.

The over 100 canceled blood drives since April also plays a part in the shortage. The blood center has lost about 2,000 units of blood due to COVID-19 cancellations.

For more information on making a donation, click here or call (815) 965-8751

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

