Local blood center in critical need of O-Positive donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline blood bank is running low on a blood type that can be given to most patients.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center says they are in critical need of O-Positive donations. That blood type can be given to over 40% of patients. The blood bank says hospitals treated a number of trauma cases over the weekend, using a lot of the supply.

The over 100 canceled blood drives since April also plays a part in the shortage. The blood center has lost about 2,000 units of blood due to COVID-19 cancellations.

For more information on making a donation, click here or call (815) 965-8751

