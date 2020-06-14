Local Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club join national “Ride for Justice”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local motorcycle club is taking action by spreading peace and positivity throughout the community while also raising awareness to the growing push for social change.

“This is a very important time in our history,” explained Michael Williams, the President for Buffalo Soldiers MC Northwestern Illinois.

The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club organized a “Ride for Justice.” The group called on other local motorcycle groups, as well as the community, to come out and join them.

“Our motorcycle club is made up of current and retired military police officers other first responders, attorneys doctors , people of all walks of life,” Williams added.

Maurice Paschal from the Road Gliderz Club was happy to support the cause.

“We love this country but we know that there’s things that need to get fixed in this country it’s basically continuing whats been going on as far as the social issues the political issues,” Paschal said.

The group started their ride at Searls Park before taking a moment of silence near Keeling-Puri Peace Plaza.

“This is a peaceful ride and it’s supporting not only those protesters that are out there but also the police who are out there putting their lives on line,” Williams explained.

Community members like April Biechke wanted to lend their support as well.

“We’re here in solidarity theres too much division in our community and people just need to stay together,” Biechke said.

Overall, Williams said the ride was important because the community is stronger when they are together.

“We’re here we want to do what we can to ensure justice and peace comes over our community,” Williams concluded.

The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club also helps mentor local youth, assists veterans, and the homeless population.

