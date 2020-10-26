Local business owners react to 50% rebate on liquor license fees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Without being allowed to have customers inside to eat and drink, local establishments are hurting. Monday night, the City of Rockford is trying to offset one of their costs.

“I don’t know that I will be here next year,” said Magpie Owner Stephanie Caltagerone.

As uncertainty for restaurant and bar owners continues, city leaders are proposing a 50% rebate on 2020 liquor license fees. This comes as many local businesses are still confused over the rules put into place by the state.

“Is open-air dining okay? Does the outdoor permit extend past the end of the year, no one can tell me,” said Caltagerone.

The rebate would save businesses between $700 and $1,400–depending on their license type. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara admits it’s not enough for the struggling businesses.

“We understand that the reduction of the annual liquor license will not be sufficient for many of our businesses. So we are going to continue our work with the state to provide funds and assistance to our local bars and restaurants,” Mayor McNamara said.

The discount will cost the city around $240,000. If the owner has already paid the fee in full, the City will rebate 50%. If they’ve only paid the first installment, they won’t have to pay the second half when they file their renewal applications.

“I know a lot of businesses. Businesses that are my neighbors, businesses that have been former clients of mine for decades, nobody’s up. Everybody’s down,” Caltagerone added.

The Finance and Personnel Committee will discuss the rebate at Monday’s meeeting.

