Local business share how state grants have kept them afloat during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The restaurant industry has taken a big hit due to the health crisis. But other businesses and organizations are struggling to keep the lights on as well.

Rockford’s Director of Community and Economic Development tells us that it’s important for owners to know that Business Interruption Grants (BIG) are still available.

Rockford’s Discovery Center is just one place impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been hard on the museum we were closed for four months and are opened partially and can handle a very small amount of people in the museum and a museum whose big revenue sources are admissions and memberships it’s been particularly hard on us,” said Discovery Museum Associate Director Michael Rathbun.

The City of Rockford is encouraging businesses to apply for a state-run BIG grant, which helps businesses who have suffered significant financial loss.

“We want to make sure that city of Rockford businesses apply for this money so that we get our proportional amount that we should get but that they get as much as they can to support their businesses through COVID,” said Karl Franzen, the Director of Community and Economical Development for Rockford.

Not only did the Discovery Center get the grant, so did Michelle Perteete with Hair Salon Bomb Hair Designs.

“The grant definitely helped because the bills were all on my shoulders and then we just opened. We hadn’t been open for long and then the pandemic hit, so in order to stay afloat it kind of helped kick everything in and keep it going so we wouldn’t have to stay closed, Perteete said.

Karl Franzen says the application process is simple and the grants range from $5,000 to $150,000.

“There’s a 100 million dollars set aside for downstate businesses which include Rockford and excludes the city of Chicago and counties. So there’s a dedicated pot of money there for that so there’s less competition, even though the program overall has a high interest,” Franzen said.

Recipients say they’re grateful for these grants which have helped them through these uncertain times.

“We’re applying for any and all grants that are out there available to museums like ours was nonprofits and small businesses to help support us and the mission that we have to support our community,” Rathbun added.

“If we can get through the pandemic I’ll be able to get through whatever else happens,” Perteete added.

