Local business to donate $50,000 to groups for needy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anderson’s Automotive Group is celebrating five decades of success with a major donation to give back to the community.

Once a month from March until December, the group will give $5,000 to an area organization. In total, they are dedicating $50,000 to local charities.

To qualify, charities must be nominated using entry forms available at all Anderson locations.

For more information on requirements or to nominate a charity, click here.

