Local businesses can compete with decorations for cash prizes during “Stroll on State”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–In this year’s Stroll on State celebration, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is calling all local businesses to get into some friendly holiday competition.

RACVB announced “Spread the Light” as part of the annual Christmas event, where businesses in Winnebago County have the chance to win $250 cash prizes for decorating the front, back, and interior of their store fronts.

The contest starts November 28th, and carries through Christmas Eve.

There are three ways to compete: lighting up the streets with the biggest and brightest lights, showcasing the most original community pride, or–for those who don’t want to go bold–taking “The Charlie Brown” approach, where less is more. Make that one snowflake count on the window. Or placing the perfect ornament on a small scraggly tree.

The business with the most engagements out of all three categories will also receive a staff meal or another $250 gift card for a local restaurant of the winner’s choice.

Public voting will run from December 14th to the 18th, and photo galleries of all contenders will be posted on GoRockford’s facebook page.

This interactive event comes at a time as Stroll on State adapts to a pandemic theme, with expanded decorations and virtual programs.

For more information about participating, click here.

