Local businesses team up to give free meals for front-line workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Front line heroes’ hard work was rewarded with a free meal on Saturday–coutest of Don Carter Lanes and Miracle Mile Rockford.

Volunteers practiced social distancing while handing out 1,000 lunches to front line workers of various industries–from first responders to landscapers.

“It just fills our hearts that we’re able to help others that are doing such a great jobs keeping our refrigerators full and keeping us fed and caring for all our loved ones. It really warms our hearts to be able to give back joy to someone else,” explained Paula Olson, the executive director at Miracle Mile Rockford

In addition to the free meal, workers also were given coupons from businesses on Rockford’s Miracle Mile.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

