Local car show committee puts on their own Memorial Day parade

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — After the city’s parade was canceled, individuals in Byron got creative with their Memorial Day celebration.

The Hib Reber Memorial Car Show Committee organized a COVID-19 parade cruise. Drivers of all kinds of classic cars followed the same route as the traditional Memorial Day parade. The parade ended at Byron City Cemetery.

Veterans and community members saluted the flag and honored those who have served.

“There’s been a lot of birthday cruises going on and we feel that honoring our veterans is just as important if not more important than even a birthday cruise,” explained Dan Reed/Co-Chair Hib Reber Memorial Car Show.

“With everything going on we have to be thankful for the freedoms we do have and thankful for the veterans that have given us these freedoms,” he added.

More than 30 cars took part in Monday’s paraede. This year’s Hib Reber Memorial Car Show is scheduled for July 30th.

