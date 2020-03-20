Local church gathers donations for nursing home care kits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A faith-based community asks residents to help the people most at risk from Coronavirus.

City First Church in Rockford, 5950 Spring Creek Road, held a nursing home care kit drive Thursday evening.

The church asked for items like crossword puzzles, socks, playing cards, and adult coloring books. Those are items local nursing homes say they need most.

Everything donated will be disinfected and stored for 3 days before it is delivered.

“The heart behind it is just being able to continue to show light and show hope when there’s so much going on,” said City First Church First Impressions Coordinator Dakota Peoples. “We just want to ensure that we are just continuously reminding our community that people are thinking of them. People are loving on them and just letting them know that they are known and seen among so much chaos that’s going on.”

City First Church will deliver the care packages Monday.

