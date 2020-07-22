Local church gets new food truck after community raises money

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) –A local church has a new set of wheels to better serve those in need. Belvidere First Assembly of God is proud owners of a new cargo truck that will help their food pantry, B-One, continue to serve. We previously told you about this story last month.

“It’s kind of nice to not feel like your going to, you know, lose parts of your truck as you’re going down the road. We’re a little less ‘Sanford and Son,'” explained Pastor Dave Smith.

The truck can haul 6,000 pounds of food–more than twice the amount the old truck could carry. The week after the fundraising began, the community raised more than $2,500.

“It made a huge difference. Then there were some corporations that came through, but it was whole lot of just one person here, one person there. Even other churches gave to us, just the community came together and really helped us raise the money for this truck and it was just a blessing to us,” Pastor Smith added.

B-One Pantry serves about 60% of people in need of food in Boone County.

