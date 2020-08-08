Local church holds annual School Supply Giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students across the Stateline are ready to head back to school with some shiny new supplies. A Ministry of Restoration in Rockford hosted its 11th annual School Supply Giveaway Saturday morning.

Students of all ages, from pre-school to college, were given supplies and could participate in raffles to win prizes. They even had a special raffle for military veterans.

Organizers say the giveaway is rewarding in more ways than one.

“We celebrate youth because we care. And we show it and express it by not just saying words, but in deeds and by giving school supplies…And we’re not only giving school supplies but, but even for adults. We’re bringing awareness to them for what our city and different organizations have to offer,” explained Pastor Ruby Martin of A Ministry of Restoration.

Pastor Martin says they were expecting to help out up to 1,000 students.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

