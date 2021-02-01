Local churches to host another food drive for Rockford’s elderly residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A generous donation means some local seniors will once again get some much-needed help.

Lifescape and Heartland Community Church are hosting another Senior Food Box Drive-thru.

It will take place on February 10th at 1280 South Alpine Road in Rockford. The event will have enough food boxes to serve 500 individuals. Households are limited to one food box.

Boxes are packed with items such as fruits, vegetables, bread, soups, breakfast foods, rice, pasta, and peanut butter.

To register, participants are asked to call 815-490-1108 starting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. A similar giveaway was held in December.

After seeing its success, a volunteer from that event decided to cover the $20,000 price tag to do it again.

To learn more about the programs, click here.