Local couple says wait for their wedding is worth it so friends and family can attend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The pandemic threw a wrench in couples’ wedding plans across the Stateline, but with restrictions easing up in Rockford event planners say business is booming.

We caught up with a local woman who had a little extra time to plan her big day. It’s been quite a journey getting to “I do.”

For many brides-to-be, the last year has been an emotional rollercoaster. One bride wespoke with says she’s hoping her wait to walk down the aisle will mean having the wedding of her dreams.

“Since last May. [After] a year and a half of waiting, we still have 5 months. Almost 5 months until the big day,” said Klaire Adee.

Adee says her boyfriend of 4 years popped the question in December 2019.

“We started planning the wedding right away for October of 2020 and went through everything: Bought the dresses picked out the color, picked the venue, and had everything picked out,” she said.

The pandemic, however, put a stop to those plans and they had to reschedule

“We’re very thankful that we pushed back a year. Only having 25 people at our wedding wouldn’t have even encompassed our main family so we’re super lucky and super happy that we decided to hold out and wait,” Adee said.

Kelly Delamater, the owner and wedding planner of Backyard Soiree Weddings and Events says she’s been keeping busy rescheduling weddings.

“Everything we moved we moved far enough into this year. So we, hopefully, don’t have to move it again. We did do a few micros where we had twenty people in a backyard and now we’re going to do the big celebration,” said Delamater.

Delamater says she was proactive with all her brides making sure everyone had a Plan B.

“I’m not worrying because what good will that do? We’ve gotta move forward as we can and that’s what we’re doing and anything that comes up we’ll figure it out,” she added.

Adee and her fiancé hope they’ll be able to have all 240 of their guests attend their October wedding.

“Last year on our initial date, we reverted back to stage 1 because cases were so high due to numbers rising. So we just have our fingers crossed that they keep going down and restrictions keep getting lifted so we can finally have the wedding that we wanted and always thought we would have,” said Adee.

Delamater says some couples moved their big day to places like Lake Geneve where fewer restrictions were in place.. But, she says she’s eager to bring weddings back to Rockford as more local restrictions are lifted.