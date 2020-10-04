Local couple shares what it’s like to get married during a pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Getting married during a pandemic has been a struggle for couples and event planners. From cutting guest lists and changing dates, one local shares what it’s been like.

“Our original plan was to get married in Janesville on Halloween and have like a costume party,” explained Joe Turek and Courtney Rodgers.

Joe and Courtney have been together for 6 years. Last year, Turek popped the question and they planned to say ‘I do’ in 2020.

“We were trying to hold off as long as we could and hoped we could still do it in October,” they explained.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding had to be postponed. The couple ended up having to make changes to their plan.

“So now our plan is to do a smaller one in our backyard and have a bigger ceremony next year. But instead of 100 people we’re going to have ten,” they said.

Forest Hills Lodge Event Manager Mary Campbell says many couples are opting to do two ceremonies or are simply rescheduling.

“Most of my events booked for 2020 have ended up needing to be rescheduled to 2021 I’ve had some couples that have gone out to 2022 because they’re concerned,” Campbell said.

The new Region 1 restrictions have made it challenging for events this month.

“Trying to get it down to 25 half of the number actually even less than half the number that was originally planned for.is very difficult it puts the couple in a very hard situation,” the couple added.

“Everything we’re doing is affecting many other industries beyond the hospitality industry, hotel rooms, caterers, it’s affecting DJ’s and it’s affecting photographers. It has a very big domino effect,” Campbell explained.

But overall, the couple says they are excited for the day they’ll officially tie the knot.

“I want to see if he cries when I walk down the aisle,” Courtney said.

