Local dads say quality time is perfect Father’s Day gift

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This year, Father’s Day is another holiday that people are spending a little differently due to COVID-19. Stateline families are still finding a way to honor the special guys in their lives, one way or another.

For father of three and grandfather of four, Ted Jaeger, Father’s Day is a special day reserved for quality time with the ones he loves.

“A feeling of being loved and wanted–I don’t think you can do better than that,” Jaeger said.

For grandfather of eight, Gary Loiselle, there’s never a dull moment around his family. Whether the kids need a ride somewhere or someone to play with–he’s always there.

“It seems to be a rather busy day, it’s supposed to be a day of relaxing I got a call already to fill up a swimming pool twice and just waiting for the other kids to call,” Loiselle said.

“We like to play badminton, I’m a lot better than him he just won’t admit it,” his granddaughter Lauren said.

Loiselle says he enjoys every Father’s Day, especially when he’s surrounded by his grandkids.

“The older you get, I guess the more special it is,” he explained.

Father of two girls, Ben Crowley, says being a dad is one of the most rewarding things in his life and he looks forward to spending the day enjoying a barbecue with his daughters.

“A lot of years of putting in time for my beautiful little girls and I will continue to do such it should be my day but it’s going to be my day to celebrate with them and have some quality time which they deserve and I deserve,” Crowley said.

Overall, these dads say their families always make them feel loved.

“They all treat me like everyday is father’s day and I can’t ask for anything better than that,” Jaeger added.

