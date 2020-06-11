Local Democratic Caucus members say Chief O’Shea should be held accountable for comments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea came under fire for comments made last month in a press conference. The soundbite had some residents calling for his resignation.

Now, some city officials are weighing in.

“The citizens of this community deserve an explanation,” Rockford’s 7th Ward Alderwoman Ann Thompson-Kelly said.

Democratic aldermen in Rockford want Chief O’Shea held accountable for his comments he made in May about not wasting the department’s time with teens committing violent crimes in the community.

“It’s not that I dislike him. It’s not that I don’t want him to be chief it is just as I have to give an account to my comments, he should have to give an account of his as well,” Ald. Thompson-Kelly added. “When your accountable to the community you have to be responsible with what you say.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, they discussed how they want O’Shea to answer to the Fire and Police Commissioners of the city.

“I don’t know if the plan to call him in and say Dan this was ill advised this was so…we’re going to put a letter of reprimand in your file or we admonish you. I don’t even know what their different steps are,’ said 5th Ward Ald. Venita Hervey.

Some alderman think that the Mayor’s listening sessions will be a step in the right direction.

“I think the strategy from the mayor was let’s listen and see what other communites are doing let’s investigate this further, but I think if we take a role on what to do it’s way too early.” 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose added.

