Local dentists face obstacles in way of re-opening after IDPH gives green light

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Earlier this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health gave dental clinics the ‘okay’ to resume regular dental care. With the threat of COVID-19 still looming, there are several changes they have to make before they open their doors.

“It will be difficult to get them all back in safely,” Dr. Isabella Newcomer of Benassi Family Dentistry said.

Dr. Anthony Benassi and his daughter, Dr. Newcomer, say they can’t re-open Benassi Family Dentistry until more personal protective equipment is available.

“The ADA is saying we can see patients again, the Illinois Dental Association is saying we can see patients again, but we can’t see patients again if we don’t have enough of these,” Dr. Benassi explained. “The governor says we have our own supply lines, well we have our own supply lines but there’s no supply to get in line for.”

As they play the waiting game for ppe, the doctors are using the downtime to install a UV light in the air conditioner, and will ask patients to wait in their cars rather than the lobby.

“Prevention is always better than trying to fix something later, but at this point prevention kind of gets put on the back-burner unfortunately,” explained Dr. Newcomer.

Even with these preventative efforts, demists are still at a high risk of exposure for COVID-19 due to the amount of airborne particles that are creative during most dental services.

“Even just doing fillings, with fillings, every time you use the hand piece, water and air spray out and that is aerosolized and that they say can stay in the air for up to three hours after you’ve exposed it,” Dr. Benassi added.

The Benassi’s say they can’t wait to welcome patients in safely, but in the meantime they encourage you to practice dental hygiene by brushing twice a day and flossing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

