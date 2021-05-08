Local doctor debunks infertility COVID-19 vaccine myth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local doctor debunks myths about infertility among younger women who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The myths are based on worries that messenger RNA in the vaccine could cause infertility. But a local OB-GYN says it is actually important for pregnant women to get the vaccine.

“There was concern at first if that protein could possibly be causing an immune response from a lady who’s gotten the vaccine to fight against that placenta. That’s where that concern came and where it started. That’s been proven to not be the case and to not be true because we have not seen miscarriage rates go up; we have not seen infertility rates go up either since COVID has started or the vaccine has come into production,” said Dr. Jamie Plett of OSF Healthcare.

According to the CDC, pregnant women are over 5x more likely to be hospitalized with the virus.