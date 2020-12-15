Local doctor explains Winnebago County’s vaccination plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois healthcare workers will soon roll up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 vaccinations. We spoke with a doctor who times out Winnebago County’s plan for delivering the dose.

“As of this morning the first shipments of the first FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Illinois,” Gov. JB Pritzker said during Monday’s press briefing.

Tuesday, the vaccine will be rolling into hospitals across the state.

“I think it’s the first time a whole bunch of us have some reason to be optimistic with what’s going on,” said Dr. John Dorsey, the chief medical officer at Mercyhealth Hospital.”We’re going to continue to get allotments of the vaccine over the next several weeks.”

Dr. Dorsey says staff taking care of COVID-19 patients will be the first to be vaccinated.

“We are also trying to make sure that we don’t vaccinate a whole unit at the time we want to kind of phase it over a few days,” Dr. Dorsey said.

Pfizer’s newly approved vaccine is unique.

“What’s very different about this vaccine is that it uses something called messenger RNA,” the doctor explained.

Other vaccines use the virus or bacteria in a non-active form to stimulate the body’s immune system to produce antibodies.

“When the messenger RNA goes to the immune system, then it starts to produce the antibodies,” Dr. Dorsey said “We don’t have messenger RNA specifically for the COVID virus so that is why we’re vaccinating with that.”

The vaccine is made up of two shots.

“The first one tends to cause, if there are any problems, many people have no reactions whatsoever, it tends to be local irritation at the injection site.,” he explained.

The second shot can cause headaches, muscle aches, or nausea.

“The second shot is a booster to the immune system, and when we get sick and we have those things like headaches. muscle aching that’s a sign that our immune system is working,” Dr. Dorsey explained. “The whole idea here is to try to get the immune system to respond.”

Although it appears there is light at the end of the tunnel, Dr. Dorsey says it is important not to let our guard down.

“We have to continue to practice social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing,” he concluded.

MORE HEADLINES: