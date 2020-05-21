Local doctor gives expertise on malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine

FILE – This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Las Vegas. According to results released on Thursday, May 7, 2020, a new study finds no evidence of benefit from a malaria drug widely promoted as a treatment for coronavirus infection. Hydroxychloroquine did not lower the risk of dying or needing a breathing tube in a comparison that involved nearly 1,400 consecutive patients treated at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent admission from President Trump as some people asking if a drug known for treating malaria, could help against COVID-19.

The director of pharmacy services at SwedishAmerican, Thomas Carey, shared his expertise on the drug called ‘Hydroxychloroquine.’ He says while most health people won’t be affected, the drug can carry some side effects. Common side effects can include stomach issues and vivid nightmares.

“People do have underlying cardiac issues, whether they know it or not, it really could demonstrate pretty severe and it really could show pretty significant side effects patients who have heart disease,” Dr. Carey said.

Dr. Carey added that health individuals who take the drug are unlikely to feel any side effects.

Experts generally advise against taking the drug if you are not given a prescription from a medical physician. For more details on the drug, see the FDA website here.

