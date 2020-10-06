Local doctor says number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has doubled in one week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the region has Stateline hospitals making space for patients. A local doctor tells us the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has doubled in the last week alone.

As Winnebago County sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, local hospitals say they are starting to fill up once again.

“Starting in probably very late August and certainly through the month of September we saw a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital,” said Dr. Mike Polizzotto, the Chief Medical Officer for SwedishAmerican.

A local surge in cases has OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford taking steps to prepare.

“As we saw in the last week the number of cases continues to increase, we opened up a new unit that had been closed, 1 South, and that will open this afternoon to allow us to accept even more positive patients if they come,” Dr. Barlett said.

Dr. Polizzotto says even though the hospital isn’t overwhelmed at the moment, the increase in cases is still a cause for concern.

“I don’t think anyone feels like we are overwhelmed at the moment. It’s certainly very high volume, the amount of patients we have right now is comparable to the number of patients we had at the end of May. The concern is what happens next. What happens in November, December, January where you tend to have pretty high volumes in lots of other things anyway,” he said.

Dr. Polizzotta says getting your flu shot is a simple way to help local hospitals as we move into the winter months.

“We also are concerned that if we have a high number of flu cases during the flu season, that that uses resources that might be otherwise available to be used for people who are ill with COVID. So if there was ever a year where it was important to get your flu shot, this would certainly be it,” the doctor added.

Over the next several weeks, the Winnebago County Health Department is hosting three drive-thru flu vaccine clinics.

