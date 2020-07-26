Local doctor shares important health reminders for men over 50

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With COVID-19 testing at the forefront of many people’s minds–doctors are urging folks not to forget routine health screenings.

One physician with OSF Healthcare says this is especially important for men in their 50’s. That’s the age when a number of health screenings begin. He says preventive care is crucial to overall health and stresses the importance of getting an annual physical.

“So often we have trouble just getting people to make that first step and come in they have underlying problems they don’t even know about. Once we get some of the measurements –check their weight, check their cholesterol, then we can really gear the focus towards what they need the most and what they want the most,” explained Dr. Zack Fulton of OSF Healthcare.

Fulton says another way men can get ahead of health issues is by exercising. He says men lose bone mass and flexibility by their 60’s, so weekly strength training ahead of that age takes on added importance.

