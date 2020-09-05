Local doctor shares what experts are learning about COVID-19 since the pandemic began

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, many doctors have become more successful at getting COVID-19 who do not have to be hospitalized discharged to home more quickly.

One doctor with OSF HealthCare says all viruses cause inflammation, which is the body’s attempt to control the spread of the virus.

However, some people’s immune system creates such a big response, the inflammation can lead to excessive damage and leave long-term negative effects.

“There are things we’re only aware of now because people who became infected in February and March are now showing us what happens over the long term. Our concern remains not only the acute infection but ensuring that long-term damage doesn’t occur to anyone that has the disease,” Dr. Doug Kasper of OSF HealthCare said.

Another strategy includes giving patients medication to prevent blood clotting, which can also happen as the body’s immune system kicks into overdrive.

