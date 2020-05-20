Local counselor stresses mental health awareness as county looks to re-open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Areas across the Stateline are inching towards reopening. However, it will still be a long time until things go back to normal, if they ever do. The idea of living alongside the virus might have some worried about venturing back out in public when the restrictions loosen, especially without a current vaccine or cure.

“I understand that people are quarantine-weary at this point, however we are going to be really coming out and really wanting to ramp that out so we can recover and restore in a way that’s thoughtful, that identifies infections quickly, and that does not result in us having to close back down again,” Dr. Sandra Martell of the WCHD explained.

One area counselor gave some tips on keeping calm if you’re feeling anxious. Dr. Susan Johnson, the executive director at Family Counseling Services, understands that easing back to a ‘new normal’ would be shocking for some.

“Things that were once normal, you know, like running down to the store without a mask on or being able to gather with family and stuff is now not normal,” Dr. Johnson said.

During a time when important decisions are made by public officials, it is best for residents to pinpoint what they do have power over. This includes wearing a mask, discerning when and where to go out, and electing to talk about the situation with others.

“There are things in your life that you’re able to control, to get rid of that feeling of anxiety that you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Dr. Johnson added.

Dr. Johnson encourages people who are feeling anxious to check out resources provided by the Family Counseling Services Center in Rockford. She also suggests opening up about your worries with trusted friends and family members who are going through the same situation.

