Local election officials answer frequently asked questions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local election officials say that knowing who you vote for isn’t the only thing to remember while casting your ballot.

To ensure your vote is counted, the Winnebago County Clerk shares her most commonly asked questions–starting with the important of following the ballot’s instructions.

Don’t box in or put an ‘x’ through the circle on your ballot. Make sure to carefully fill in the entire circle, reflecting which candidate you choose.

Everyone gets one vote per candidate. If you mark more than one, you will invalidate that vote. However, the clerk says you don’t have to cast a vote for everything.

“That’s the concern of a lot of voters is that if they don’t fill out everything they might not have their ballot cast, that is not the case. If you’re unsure, uncertain, maybe you don’t know one of the candidates feel free to leave those items blank,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

Election officials ask those to stay patient while voting. Long lines and wait times can become frustrating, but they say they’re working as hard as they can to make sure your vote is counted.

