Local entrepreneurs, hurt by COVID-19, set to benefit from City of Rockford microenterprise business loans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ It is no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has created financial stress for small business owners. To relieve some of that stress, the City of Rockford started a small business loan program that provides aid for businesses considered too small for federal help.

Quintisha Hannah founded T & C Cooking Creations in 2017.

“It really makes me happy to be able to feed others,” said Quintisha.

Spring is typically a busy time of year.

“Because we have graduation parties. We have weddings. We have baby showers and, unfortunately, due to this coronavirus, people are unable to have these large events, like they normally would,” said Quintisha. “Right now, we’re extremely, extremely slow.”

The slowdown makes it tough for Quintisha to keep up with expenses. She applied for a micro-enterprise loan from the City of Rockford. The loan could be for as much as $15,000.

“It gives us small businesses the option to have funds available. A lot of the other grants and loans that were given were for businesses that had 500 people, 400 people,” said Quintisha. “Myself, personally, I was not able to get any of those funds.”

Quintisha has five employees. The loan could help her pay for her kitchen to properly function.

“I rent a kitchen, so this is going to give me the funds to be able to rent the kitchen and use it for the hours I need to use it for.” said Quintisha. “It’s going to give me the ability to be able to pay my employees, make sure they’re taken care of as well.”

Quintisha says the loan would give her hope and the ability to continue to pursue her dreams.

“Yes, hard times come. Yes, we do go through things, but the City of Rockford has actually provided something for us. If we’re picked for it, that will give us the option to still live our dreams once this crisis is over,” said Quintisha. “This gives me the option to still be able to live my dreams, to still be able to use my gift that I was given from God to cook for others and serve others, to do what I’ve worked so hard to do.”

As of Friday, more than 30 businesses have applied for the microenterprise business loan.

