Local expert shares financial tips before stimulus checks come in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Experts share some financial tips before heading into the new year.

A local financial advisor says if you lost your job due to the health crisis and had to dip into an emergency savings account, try to build that back up.

A good way to do that is to save money by using your 401K through your employer. If that’s not an option, exerts say to look into an IRA.

Jeff Lewis works for Savant Wealth Management in Rockford. He says it’s important to start small.

“So just start with getting to one month worth of expenses saved up. Once you have one month saved up, then just set aside a certain dollar amount. It may only be $50 or $100 a month, and just continuously build that up over time,” Lewis said.

Lewis also says to have a plan for the government stimulus checks. Some options include using the money to invest, pay bills, or donate it to charity.

