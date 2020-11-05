Local experts explain ‘election stress disorder’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From failed polls to the pins and needles feeling around tallying votes, election results have fallen short of many people’s expectations.

We caught up with a clinical psychologist who says there’s a term that sums up all that election-related stress.

Many people are exhausted by the coronavirus pandemic, waiting to see who has a clear path to the White House is only adding to anxieties. Rockford University Political Science Associate Professor Ron Lee says he doesn’t remember an election being this close.

“Not with so many states like this,” Professor Lee said.

While there may be a lot of unresolved issues right now with the presidential election, Lee says one thing is clear.

“Pollsters again failed. They had Biden with double, nationwide percentage point lead just a few days ago, the razor-thin margin in a number of these states and Trump did a lot better than analysts and pollsters predicted,” Professor Lee added.

A new term has been coined to describe it–election stress disorder.

“I don’t think it’s an actual disorder, but given all the uncertainties in people’s lives I think the anxiety is heightened more than ever,” said Dr. Sherry Falsetti, a clinical psychologist for Enlighten Mind Body Wellness LLC.

According to the American Psychological Association around 70% of adults are stressed about the election. By party, 76% of democrats and 67% of republicans say they are feeling the extra pressure.

“I know it’s important for people to stay informed. Turn your phone and computer and your TV off an hour before you go to bed, and do a wind-down routine,” Dr. Falsetti added.

“We get into this fight or flight response…stress hormones…and doing something as simple as breathing slowly and deeply for even 5 minutes can help you bring you out of that state.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

