Local families hit RPD splash pads to stay cool during heatwave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The heat has stuck around the Stateline for over the last week. With public pools staying empty, there are few places in the Forest City to get some relief.

A group of siblings taking advantage of the Park District’s splash pads say they are happy the pads are back up and running.

As temperatures in Rockford once again climbed over 90 degrees on Wednesday, some local kids turned to their neighborhood parks to find relief from the heat.

“This is the first time that we’ve actually been here, and we really do enjoy it. It was fun coming over here for the day, enjoying ourselves,” said Savannah Badillo.

Savannah Badillo and her two younger siblings played in one of the Rockford Park District’s automatic spray pads at Beattie playground Wednesday afternoon. With many public pools not re-opening this summer because of COVID-19, Badillo says it is difficult right now to find safe, cost-effective ways for kids to enjoy themselves outside.

“I think it’s a good thing for them, especially with the corona going on, just for the kids to get out and go play. That’s a good thing because there’s not a lot of activities we can do during this not so pleasant time,” Badillow said.

There are ten different parks in the Rockford Park District that have spray pads for you and your family to enjoy.

Click here to find a splash pad near you.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

