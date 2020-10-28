Local family using their grief to spread mental health awareness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of a Stateline mother who died by suicide is raising awareness for mental health challenges. October is Mental Health Month.

The impacted family tells us their tragedy highlights the need for resources–this month and always.

“We found out a lot of stuff going on, after the fact and I was completely shocked,” said Connie Stambaugh.

A local family is struck with grief after a mother of three took her own life.

“She hid her depression very well, I was totally, completely shocked of the news that she had done this. I knew she had lots of struggles but she was never suicidal until…you know…the last few months,” Stambaugh added.

Now the mother’s sister and her cousin, Connie Stambaugh, are trying to pick up the pieces as the kids continue to ask for their mom.

“We had to get four new carseats, we had to get beds, the kids hardly had clothes, I mean the list just goes on, and on, and on,” Stambaugh said “These children need counseling severely. The oldest says…no more Brittany’s I want to go home to mommy’s.”

With the help of Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation Executive Director Xavior Whitford, the kids are now getting counseling.

“I know it’s critically important that the kids get the support and the resources and the counseling that they need immediately and that’s why I wanted to jump in, get them connected and in as soon as possible,” Whitford said.

The family hopes others in the community learn from their situation and seek help before it’s too late.

“I’m going to try to be more aware of people’s surrounding myself. If I think wow they have a lot going on, I’m going to offer a hand,” Stambaugh added.

Click here to make a donation to help out the family .

