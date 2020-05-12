Local family welcomes home father who was in hospital for nearly 3 weeks with COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ogle County man was diagnosed with COVID-19 and laid in a hospital bed for nearly 20 days. Jose Barraza was finally able to leave OSF St. Anthony on Monday, and his family couldn’t have been more thrilled.

“My father went into the hospital very ill, and now he’s here, thank God he’s here with us, healthy and you know ready to get his life started,” explained Barraza’s daughter, Brisa.

Barraza was admitted into the hospital after suffering headaches, shortness of breath, and a fever. He spent 18 uncertain days at OSF, even having to use a ventilator in the ICU. To make matters worse, he’s not even fluent in English.

“The language barrier was definitely one of the hardest things for him, but thankfully you know we have technology nowadays we have, you know, iPads with translators, we have speakerphone, Facetime,” explained Brisa.

But the Barraza family wasn’t the only one to celebrate his recovery, as it was much needed send-off for the hospital staff. Calli Gorsuch is a nurse at OSF and says being able to send someone home is a ‘saving grace’ during a time that every hospital bed is needed.

“It’s nothing like any other virus or infection we’ve seen. It can be normal one second and then ten minutes later they can spike a temp of 104, struggle to breathe, their oxygen levels go down,” explained Gorsuch.

The Barraza family was excited to cook a special dinner for their father when they returned home. Brisa said they plan to “spoil him as much as we can, because God gave us a second opportunity with him.”

