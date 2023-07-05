Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Golf season is in full swing, and Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Regan Holgate is so excited to be talking about recent Boylan graduate Ella Greenberg. Ella Greenberg was a four-year varsity player for Boylan Catholic High School on their Girls Golf Team. Ella was also a four-time state qualifier in Class 1A. Regan says that she is an absolute beast on the range with an average driving distance of 270 with a 240 carry.

Next week Ella will join her team at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational at the PGA Frisco Golf Campus in Frisco Texas. This fall Ella plans to attend the University of South Dakota to play Division 1 golf. She chose a smaller school because she wanted to attend a school that would allow her to play and make an impact right away.

