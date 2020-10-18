Local group holds vigil for 3-year-old boy murdered in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At Davis Park, residents gathered to pray for the 3-year-old boy that was killed Thursday.

Attendees gathered together with lit candles to pray. Rockford Youth In Action organized the vigil. They have also been collecting money to donate to the family.

Organizers say they will continue to advocate for a safer community in the Forest City.

“This family in their time of need and the time they’re going through I can’t even imagine how they might be feeling. Nobody wants to have to worry about the things that they’re worrying about right now,” said founder Anthony Fort Jr.

Police are still investigating the murder.

