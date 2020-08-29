Local group hosts ‘Women Empowerment Walk’ against gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday afternoon, a group of Forest City women banded together to stop violence in Rockford. Love and Loyalty Motorcycle Club hosted its first “All Women Empowerment Talk.”

Participants hope their message of positivity will inspire both police and citizens to create a safer community.

“Police brutality is real right now, and I mean, it’s just as bad as black on black crime and it all needs to stop. We’re all humans, we all need to come together, love each other, treat each other like humans and make this world a better place,” explained Cojuana Barbary-Smith, the President of Love & Loyalty Motorcycle Club.

