Local group raises thousands to ‘Save the Tabernacle’

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport’s Oakdale Tabernacle was slated to be demolished in January. However, the grassroots group trying to save it is not giving up hope.

The “Save the Tabernacle” group says they sent the Freeport Park Commissioners two proposals outlying their plan.

“We’ve made a proposal to the Freeport Park District that they would not have to spend any more money on the building, if they would just sell us the building and the little bit of land it sits on,” member Ed Klein explained. “We would go ahead and refurbish, get the building open, take care of all the rentals, take care of all the cleaning.”

Nearly 800 people have pledged a total of $20,000 to repair the structure if the park board agrees.

