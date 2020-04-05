Local high school acapella group puts together performance from home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Christian High Schools’ acapella group put together a performance of “It’s Up To You” by their teacher Andrew Bruhn–all from home.

In an effort to stay connected during the tough times, the group helped each other record their parts from home. They then blended it all together and it came out beautifully!

To watch the full video, click here.

