Local high school senior puts COVID-19 stresses into song

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rochelle High Township School senior Kaylee Brown sang a cover song for her fellow students that are left wondering if they already attended their last day of high school.

She wanted to write about her experience and frustrations with the changes the virus made on her senior year. From prom to simply walking down the hallway, Brown says she and her peers simply miss making memories.

“I’m a really social person, and I love talking to people so school is kind of my way to do that and not having that outlet is really just making me feel sad. It makes us all feel sad because we feel like we’re missing out on stuff that just should be a part of our senior year.”

Brown’s video has gathered nearly 300 shares and 8,000 views!

Listen to the full song here.

