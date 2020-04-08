Local high school seniors connect through hashtag to share favorite memories

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Students across the country won’t get back in the classroom until the fall, but seniors already attended their last day of high school. One Stateline high school is connecting through Instagram to share their favorite memories from their school days using “#Sycarona.”

Normally in the spring, seniors are planning for prom and eventually graduation. But COVID-19 has derailed those plans.

“I wouldn’t have expected missing my friends this much, you know what I mean, and just not being able to see anybody,” explained Mason McGee, a senior at Sycamore High.

They say high school goes by in the blink of an eye. The class of 2020 had theirs ended without notice.

“It’s just upsetting, and I guess with it being the last only few months, there’s no way to get them back. It’s, it’s tough,” added the class president, Kylie Feuerbach.

But students are making the most of it. They started the hashtag and are able to share memories like a virtual yearbook. The teens are also staying connected on what they are doing in the meantime.

“Doing this kind of thing definitely helps. It keeps everyone kind of on the same page and shows everyone what they’re doing with their time,” explained Feuerbach.

Whether or not they will get to walk across the stage in cap and gown, they still have memories to cherish forever.