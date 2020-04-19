Local high school student shifts homemade business to make face masks

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A young entrepreneur from Oregon High School is shifting her business model to make face masks for those in need during the pandemic.

Abby Ruter started her business to make hair scrunchies, but when the crisis hit, the young businesswoman’s plans changed.

Ruter works at a nursing home and knew she could use her crafting skills to make a difference.

“I see how much healthcare is struggling, that’s why I switched over to making face masks, so for every one that is bought, one will be donated to Pinecrest Community,” Ruter explained.

She is selling the masks on her Facebook page.

