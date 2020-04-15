Local high school students create grocery delivery service for at risk residents during COVID-19 crisis

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) A group of students at Oregon High School decided to use their free time–and lessons from the classroom–to help serve their community.

Their outlook? “Just find a problem and solve it,” explained Oregon High Junior Sydney Hermes.

Social Entrepreneurship students at OHS typically have a year to outline a business plan and see it through. Not in today’s circumstances.

“Just like every other entrepreneur is doing, how do we apply these principles and actually try to solve a problem?” explained Aaron Sitze, the school’s Entrepreneurship teacher.

The group agrees there’s no better way to gain experience than putting in the time and effort of working to help ease the burden of real problems we see today.

“You call Tuesday, Thursday, we put everything together, volunteers go out, get the order, and then we deliver them to you,” added Junior Austin Ebert.

Sitze believes that “District Delivery” will not only help the community, but serve as a life lessons the students remember for a long time.

If you are in need:

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 p.m – 6:00 p.m. call 815-214-9711 to give your grocery orders. A student operator will give you a time frame for delivery. Volunteers shop and deliver groceries curbside on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am-4pm Online payment preferred using PayPal (account setup is free).

Any questions can be answered at asitze@ocusd.net.

The school says if anyone is looking to volunteer, call 815-687-8296.

