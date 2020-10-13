Local high school teacher encouraging students to become election judges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline educators are using the upcoming election as a teaching moment and some students are using the day as a resume booster. We checked in with a group of the county’s youngest election judges.

There is still a need for election judges for the November election. One Rockford school is making sure its students get involved.

Rockford Lutheran School is helping motivate its juniors and seniors to become involved in the upcoming election. Government and Economics teacher Steve Vaughn says it is important to get young people familiar with the voting system.

He encouraged students in his class to take the opportunity to become election judges. Overall, 14 juniors and seniors signed up and say they are eager to learn from the opportunity.

“I’m hoping to understand more of the voting aspect because I’ve learned about it in 8th grade but I don’t really remember that much so it’s a good opportunity to learn about how the voting system works and how people go and vote,” Senior Gloria Okoroti explained.

“I feel like it’s very historical, very momentous. Very in-the-moment. It feels good to be a part of something big,” said Senior Bella Buelow.

To learn more about becoming an election judge, click here.

