Local hospitals announce new guidelines for opioid prescriptions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hospital leaders, along with the Winnebago County Health Department, announced a new set of guidelines on Monday, for doctors prescribing opioids to patients after a hospital stay.

This comes as an effort to battle opioid addiction before it begins.

Under the new guidelines, hospital doctors will be limited to prescribe a 3 day supply for patients leaving the hospital.

“Even as of last year, in 2018, if you look at the opioid dashboard, we had almost 3 months of a prescription rate out there and…as a community we’ve really got to start saying that is chronic use and we got to figure out how do we lower those,” said Winnebago County Health Department’s Dr. Sandra Martell.

After the first 72 hours, primary care doctors will be responsible for the patient’s opioid prescriptions.

