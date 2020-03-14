Closings
Local hospitals set visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital in Georgia. According to a new study published in the journal Science on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, a widely used software program that helps guide care for millions of patients is flawed by unintentional racial bias. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all three Stateline hospitals will not allow anyone 17 years or younger to visit.

It’s a precautionary measure being taken by OSF, Mercyhealth, and SwedishAmerican. There are restrictions in place as well, including: anyone who is ill or showing flu-like symptoms will not be permitted, only one visitor per patient will be allowed except for end-of-life situations, and the Neonatal and Pediatric Units will only allow two visitors per patient at a time.

All treatment services are still available to all patients. At this time, there no positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County.

