Local hospitals set visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all three Stateline hospitals will not allow anyone 17 years or younger to visit.
It’s a precautionary measure being taken by OSF, Mercyhealth, and SwedishAmerican. There are restrictions in place as well, including: anyone who is ill or showing flu-like symptoms will not be permitted, only one visitor per patient will be allowed except for end-of-life situations, and the Neonatal and Pediatric Units will only allow two visitors per patient at a time.
All treatment services are still available to all patients. At this time, there no positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County.