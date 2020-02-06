Local hotel donates winter gloves to boys and girls club

News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Ironworks Hotel in Beloit, along with members of the community, helped donate hundreds of gloves to local children in need.

Over the last month, employees sold gloves to their guests. For every pair that was sold, one pair of gloves was donated to the Stateline Boys and Girls’ Club. The special deal was part of its “Warm Hearts, Warm Hands” campaign.

In total, 250 pairs of gloves were given out. To find out how you can help, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story