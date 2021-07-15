Local jewelry stores see surge in customers looking for engagement rings following quarantine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- Local jewelers say ring sales are on the rise, as more couples look to tie the knot following the easing back of Covid restrictions.

“There’s definitely been an increase in interest, sort of over the pace that we knew in prior years.,” said Mark Clodius, co-owner of Clodius and Company Jewelers.

Luis Pavez, owner of Zavius Jewelers, says he’s even busier now than he was prior to the pandemic. He believes Covid gave people a sense of perspective, which could be contributing to the surge in sales.

“It’s not about the ring, it’s about the partner that you choose for your life,” Pavez said. “Maybe to have somebody next to you, to face these bad times and sickness, would be much better than being alone. And I think that’s what more people are getting aware of, that it’s nice have a partner.”

The increased demand comes as supply chains are still being impacted by the pandemic. Clodius says the prevalence of the virus in India is leading to shortages of certain diamonds.

“It’s something that we’re not dealing with a lot, but in the trade, if you want some very specific size and qualities of diamonds, some of them have gone up in price because they’re more scarce in the market.,” he said.

Despite those industry challenges, Clodius says it never gets old to help someone ring the perfect ring before they pop the question.

“For us to be able to be there, and help people find the right thing, help design and create it, or source the materials that it needs, is really very special.,” he said. “We’re in a fabulous business, we just love it.”